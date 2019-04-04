Some of the early outlooks have been released for the upcoming hurricane season and there's good news! They're predicting slightly below average activity.

One early outlook in particular from Colorado State University shows a hurricane season with 13 named storms, 5 hurricanes, and 2 major hurricanes.

Every year, meteorologist and climatologist with Colorado State analyze and interpret global patterns in the atmosphere and ocean to provide an outlook for the upcoming hurricane season.

wtlv

This year researchers are calling for what would be a slightly below average season, but not by much. That being said, these outlooks come with plenty of uncertainty. Average activity nowadays is still plenty busy and ocean temperatures are warm enough to fuel strong storms.

So what does this mean for the First Coast?

We Storm Experts here at First Coast News just want everyone to prepare. Let this serve as a reminder that hurricane season is less than two months away.

Regardless of how many storms actually develop, all it takes is one to make a major impact in someone's life.

wtlv weather

Take this time to go over your plan with your friends and family. Know your evacuation zone and route, just in case. Replenish that hurricane kit, and if you don't have one, take this time to build one! Think of what you'll need if you don't have power and water for a few days. Batteries, NOAA weather radio for updates, water, extra clothing, blankets, etc.

Hurricane season begins on June 1st and runs through November 30th.