A look back at Hurricane Elsa, 2 years later

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Elsa made landfall on July 8, 2021. What's of note when the storm made landfall in Florida it was considered a "weak" tropical storm, but it still caused plenty of damage including spawning several tornadoes.
Despite the storm not making a landfall on our beaches it still brought dangerous and deadly conditions.
Multiple tornadoes were also reported in the storm with an EF1 in Duval County which left a wake of damage on the Southside of Jacksonville.
Another tornado was reported in Camden County and a EF-0 in Columbia.
The Camden County Tornado hit the Kings Bay Submarine base where 10 were injured when the twister swept through the RV Park there.