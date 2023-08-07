A look back at Hurricane Elsa, 2 years later

Remember Elsa which moved over the First Coast on July 7, 2021

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Elsa made landfall on July 8, 2021. What's of note when the storm made landfall in Florida it was considered a "weak" tropical storm, but it still caused plenty of damage including spawning several tornadoes.

Despite the storm not making a landfall on our beaches it still brought dangerous and deadly conditions.

Multiple tornadoes were also reported in the storm with an EF1 in Duval County which left a wake of damage on the Southside of Jacksonville.

Another tornado was reported in Camden County and a EF-0 in Columbia.