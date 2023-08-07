x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

A look back at Hurricane Elsa, 2 years later

Remember Elsa which moved over the First Coast on July 7, 2021

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hurricane Elsa made landfall on July 8, 2021. What's of note when the storm made landfall in Florida it was considered a "weak" tropical storm, but it still caused plenty of damage including spawning several tornadoes. 

Despite the storm not making a landfall on our beaches it still brought dangerous and deadly conditions. 

One death was reported due to the storm after a tree fell on a car driven by a navy sailor.

Multiple tornadoes were also reported in the storm with an EF1 in Duval County which left a wake of damage on the Southside of Jacksonville. 

Visit here for more information on these Tornadoes.

Another tornado was reported in Camden County and a EF-0 in Columbia.

Visit here for more information on the Kings Bay Tornado. 

The Camden County Tornado hit the Kings Bay Submarine base where 10 were injured when the twister swept through the RV Park there.

Before You Leave, Check This Out