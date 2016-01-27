JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --A few showers and isolated thunderstorms linger overnight and into the morning hours.

Thursday we have a drier surge of air behind our frontal system with our driest day of the week with only an isolated shower or storm. Highs near 90.

Friday-Sunday our front stalls out and slowly weakens. We will have scattered showers and storms around especially on Friday. A few showers may impact high school football mainly west of town. Saturday and Sunday an east wind brings in early showers and thunderstorms with drier weather for late day and evening plans.

Hurricane Lane is still a cat 4 and heading toward Hawaii. Although the eyewall is forecast to stay just offshore, the forecast is very iffy. At the least ,flooding from rains and power outages are expected.,

