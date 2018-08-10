Here's what First Coast residents should know about Hurricane Michael, which is expected to make landfall Wednesday.
- A Hurricane warning was issue just before 5 p.m. Monday for the Florida-Alabama line to the Suwannee River.
- Hurricane Michael is expected to make landfall Wednesday in the Florida Panhandle.
- Upon landfall, Michael is expected to be a Category 3 (or major) hurricane with winds at 111 mph.
- After being briefed on the storm Monday, Fla. Gov. Rick Scott warned it could be "life-threatening and dangerous."
- Rainfall could climb up to 6 inches in some locations across the First Coast, causing some drainage issues and ponding in flood-prone areas.
- Leading up to the hurricane, winds will be sustained along the coast at 15 to 20 mph, and excessive tides (above 1-2 feet high) are expected with persistent onshore winds.
- A state of emergency has been declared for 26 counties to rush preparations in the Panhandle and the Big Bend area.
- Five-hundred National Guard Troops have been activated to assist with planning, logistics and to prepare for response in impacted areas.
