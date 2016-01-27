JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Gusty with on-off showers moving ashore will continue to be the theme for us through Tuesday. Meanwhile, Michael continues to intensify as it heads northward over the Gulf of Mexico. The First Coast will feel the worst of the hurricane's impacts Wednesday into Thursday before conditions improve Friday.

HURRICANE MICHAEL: As of the 8 p.m. advisory, Michael is intensifying with winds of 85 mph. Its center is located 480 miles south of Appalachicola and is moving north at 12 mph. Hurricane Warnings have been posted for the Florida Panhandle and the Big Bend.

Landfall is expected some time on Wednesday near Panama City -Appalachicola and, by that time, Michael is forecast to strengthen to a Category 3 (or major) hurricane. The risk of life-threatening storm surge, flooding rains, and dangerous winds are increasing for the northeastern Gulf Coast.

%INLINE%

What does this mean for the First Coast? We do not expect the bridges to close. From Brunswick -Jax-St. Augustine we only expect gusts over 40 not sustained winds that high.

No need for sand bags for most of us. Tides should not go over 2 feet above normal and rainfall totals over the next 48 hours should stay under 7".

The greatest concern is out toward Lake City and Waycross where the closer proximity to the core of the track of the hurricane is. We could see gusts over 70 with the core of Michael going by. 6-10" of rain is possible and this is where the highest risk of tornadoes will be.

Improving conditions are expected by Friday morning. This forecast will continue to be fine-tuned and updated, so be sure to keep checking back for the latest details!

maxuser

LESLIE continues to spin in the central Atlantic where it will stay, as it is now moving farther off to the east.

Download the First Coast News app and sign up for severe weather

iPhone - CLICK HERE

Android - CLICK HERE

© 2018 WTLV