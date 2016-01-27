JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Conditions stay breezy and, at times, gusty across the First Coast today with downpours becoming more frequent. Meanwhile, Michael is moving north across the southern Gulf of Mexico. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for all of southeast Georgia and Columbia County, FL. We will feel the worst of the hurricane's impacts by Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning before conditions improve.

HURRICANE MICHAEL: As of the 8 a.m. advisory, Michael has strengthened to a Category 2 hurricane. Winds are sustained at 100 mph. Its center is located 365 miles south of Apalachicola and 395 miles south of Panama City. The storm is moving north-northwest at 12 mph. Hurricane Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings have been posted for the Florida Panhandle and the Big Bend.

Landfall is expected some time on Wednesday afternoon or early evening near Panama City to Apalachicola. By that time, Michael is forecast to strengthen to a Category 3 (or major) hurricane. The risk of life-threatening storm surge, flooding rains, and dangerous winds are increasing for the northeastern Gulf Coast.

What does this mean for the First Coast? We do not expect the bridges to close, but with the Tropical Storm Watch in effect across southeast Georgia the Sidney Lanier will have to be monitored. Otherwise, from Brunswick to Jacksonville to St. Augustine we only expect gusts over 40 mph, not sustained winds that high.

The greatest concern is out towards Lake City and Waycross because of the close proximity to the core of the track of the hurricane. We could see gusts over 70 with the core of Michael going by. 4-8 inches of rain is possible and this is where the highest risk of tornadoes will be as well.

The main time frame for severe weather will be after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday with the first of Michael's outer bands racing through. We should be able to give an "all clear" after noon on Thursday. Most of the rain will fall along the I-10 corridor and northward into southeast Georgia.

No need for sand bags for most of us. Tides should not go over 2 feet above normal..

Improving conditions are expected by Friday morning.

LESLIE continues to spin in the central Atlantic where it will stay, as it is now moving farther off to the east.

