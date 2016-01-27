JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The breeze increases as we head into the workweek, it's all ahead of a wet and unsettled next several days, with potentially stormy conditions later in the week.

TROPICAL STORM MICHAEL will be in the Gulf of Mexico by Monday and should head north into the week as it organizes further. Those in the Florida Panhandle need to closely monitor this forecast, landfall is expected anywhere from the Big Bend to Appalachicola to Pensacola in the Wednesday-Thursday timeframe. Michael is expected to become a hurricane in the Gulf, and potentially a Category 2 prior to landfall.

What does this mean for our unsettled, wet week? Let's break it down. Monday, expect widely scattered showers moving onshore, we'll notice the breeze pick up as well. Tuesday, these showers (and some tropical downpours) become a bit more widespread. Excessive tides (+1-2ft) are expected into midweek with the persistent onshore winds, could cause some drainage issues.

By midweek is when we'll introduce the stormier conditions. Look for stronger thunderstorms late Wednesday through Thursday. Which is when the threat of severe weather comes into play, this includes damaging wind, power outage issues and flooding potential. Rainfall totals could climb up to 6" in some locations.

Improving conditions later Friday and into Saturday of next weekend. This forecast will continue to be fine tuned and updated, so be sure to keep checking back for the latest details!

LESLIE continues to spin in the central Atlantic where it will stay, as it is now moving farther off to the east.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

