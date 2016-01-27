JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Gusty with on-off showers moving ashore will continue to be the theme for us through Tuesday. Meanwhile, Michael is expected to intensify as it heads northward over the southern Gulf of Mexico. The First Coast will feel the worst of the hurricane's impacts Wednesday into Thursday before conditions improve Friday.

HURRICANE MICHAEL: As of the 5 a.m. advisory, Michael's intensification has been put on pause for now. Winds are sustained at 90 mph. Its center is located 390 miles south of Apalachicola and 420 miles south of Panama City. The storm is moving north-northwest at 12 mph. Hurricane Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings have been posted for the Florida Panhandle and the Big Bend.

TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF SOUTHEAST GEORGIA AND ALSO COLUMBIA COUNTY.

Landfall is expected sometime on Wednesday near Panama City to Apalachicola and, by that time, Michael is forecast to strengthen to a Category 3 (or major) hurricane. The risk of life-threatening storm surge, flooding rains, and dangerous winds are increasing for the northeastern Gulf Coast.

What does this mean for the First Coast? We do not expect the bridges to close. From Brunswick -Jax - St. Augustine we only expect gusts over 40, not sustained winds that high.

No need for sand bags for most of us. Tides should not go over 2 feet above normal and rainfall totals over the next 48 hours should stay under 7".

The greatest concern is out toward Lake City and Waycross where the close proximity to the core of the track of the hurricane is. We could see gusts over 70 with the core of Michael going by. 4-8" of rain is possible and this is where the highest risk of tornadoes will be.

Improving conditions are expected by Friday morning.

LESLIE continues to spin in the central Atlantic where it will stay, as it is now moving farther off to the east.

