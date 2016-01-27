JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The tropics remain active and there is now a 60% chance of a tropical system developing by early next week in the southern Gulf of Mexico. The tropical cyclone would be called Michael. For us we could start to see some increasing tropical showers and elevated tides by later on Monday into Tuesday.

Most of our local impacts for us from Michael would likely hold off until the middle and end of next week. with an increasing threat of severe thunderstorms. It still looks like the direct impacts will be well west of our area near Pensacola next weekend. Notice the heavy rain amounts moving north with Michael through next Saturday.

LESLIE is a large cyclone that has hurricane force gusts. Its main impact will be felt over the open Atlantic. But it will continue to send a long period swell with elevated rip risk our way for days.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

