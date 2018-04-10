JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Energy continues to churn in the Caribbean as Michael is expected to be in the Gulf by Monday.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION FOURTEEN: This cyclone is expected to be in the Gulf of Mexico Monday, organizing into a tropical storm. Here at home, our weather will be unsettled and wet from Monday into next weekend.

Landfall from what will likely be Michael is expected on the North Gulf Coast. Those from Appalachicola to the Gulf coasts of Alabama and Mississippi need to closely monitor the forecast. This system could potentially become a hurricane in the Gulf.

Expect an increase in tropical showers to start next week with a solid, ocean breeze. We'll also be watching the tides. Excessive tides (+1-2ft) are expected through Wednesday with the persistent onshore winds.

Rainfall totals by the end of the week may top 6". By Thursday we will watch for an increase in severe thunderstorms and a flooding potential, as this accumulated rainfall will have a tough time draining.

LESLIE is a large cyclone churning in the open Atlantic, and that's where it will stay. It will continue to send a long period swell with elevated rip risk our way through the weekend.

