JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The breeze increases as we head into the work week and it's all ahead of a wet and unsettled next several days with potentially stormy conditions later in the week.

TROPICAL STORM MICHAEL will be in the Gulf of Mexico by Monday and should head north into the week as it organizes further. Those in the Florida Panhandle need to closely monitor this forecast. Landfall is expected anywhere from the Big Bend to Apalachicola to Pensacola in the Wednesday to Thursday timeframe. Michael is expected to become a hurricane in the Gulf, potentially a Category 2 prior to landfall.

What does this mean for the First Coast? Let's break it down. Expect widely scattered showers moving onshore for our Monday. We'll notice the breeze pick up as well. By Tuesday, these showers (and some tropical downpours) become a bit more widespread. Excessive tides (+1-2ft) are expected into midweek with the persistent onshore winds.

By mid-week, we'll introduce the stormier conditions. Look for stronger thunderstorms by late Wednesday through Thursday. This is when the threat of severe weather comes into play and includes damaging wind, power outage issues and isolated tornadoes. Rainfall totals could climb up to 6" in some locations, causing some drainage issues.

Improving conditions later Friday and into Saturday of next weekend. This forecast will continue to be fine tuned and updated, so be sure to keep checking back for the latest details!

LESLIE continues to spin in the central Atlantic where it will stay, as it is now moving farther off to the east.

Stay prepared and make sure to keep checking in daily with your First Coast News Storm Experts.

