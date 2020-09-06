x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (3) »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

weather

Confirmed: Tornadoes touched down on the First Coast during Sunday's severe storms

On Sunday, two separate tornadoes touched down as severe storms swept through the area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Cristobal was making landfall along the southeast coast of Louisiana on Sunday, its tropical tail was impacting the First Coast.

A few of these storms prompted Tornado Warnings from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville. After storm surveys, two tornadoes have been confirmed.

The first tornado touched down at 3:30 p.m. in Columbia County as an EF-0 with 85 mph winds. It touched down just southeast of State Road 47, about 2 miles west-southwest of Interstate 75 in the southern portion of the county. 

The tornado moved north-northeastward, snapping trees and damaging a small barn before crossing State Road 47. It reached maximum intensity as it paralleled this road, downing and snapping large oak trees and power lines along it's one half-mile path. It then lifted along southwest Wester Drive. 

This lasted all of five minutes.

Credit: WTLV
Columbia County tornado

The second tornado was originally reported by Union County Emergency Management on Sunday. 

NWS Jacksonville confirms this tornado to have been an EF-0 with 75 mph winds. It touched down just north of the New River near Worthington Springs at 4:01 p.m. The tornado produced structural and roof damage to a shed, a porch, gazebo, and a pump house along with downing trees at a property along Southwest 43rd Terrace.

Credit: WTLV
Union County tornado

The EF Scale (Enhanced Fujita) classifies tornadoes into the following categories:

  • EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH
  • EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH
  • EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH
  • EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH
  • EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH
  • EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH

RELATED: First Coast Forecast: Tropical rain forest Tuesday with our next round this afternoon

RELATED: Cristobal has made landfall in southeast Louisiana