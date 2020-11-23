Woody was left at Tampa International Airport and needs a ride out west

TAMPA, Fla. — A passenger dressed in cowboy gear missed his flight and needs a ride back home for the holidays.
Tampa International Airport says Sheriff Woody was left stranded on the ramp Sunday night. He watched as his Alaska Airlines plane left for Seattle without him.
Photos taken at the airport show Woody sitting atop a luggage conveyor belt with his thumb pointed to hitch a ride. The airport is hoping some passenger headed to the Pacific Northwest will be able to help the Toy Story star get to his destination.
Woody misses flight
Back in June 2019, Alaska launched a Toy Story 4-themed Boeing 737-800 to recognize the theatrical release of the Disney and Pixar movie. The jet features a 37-panel decal of characters -- including Woody.
The design covers about 528 square feet of the plane and took almost 200 hours to complete.
