Weather backs up holiday travel at JAX airport

Flights to and from New York were delayed several hours, making for a less than ceremonial start to the weekend for some travelers.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Families on their way to Jacksonville spent the first part of their Fourth of July celebration on the tarmac.

Delays going to and from JFK have led to a mess of a weekend.

"It's unexpected," said Xavier Regis, who had his flight delayed several hours. "I mean, you don't expect that."

Regis's trip from New York down to Jacksonville wasn't one he was particularly excited for - he came for his cousin's funeral.

He wanted it to be a short trip, he took off from New York around 8 in the morning, and planned to be back around 10 at night, so he could be back at work Sunday.

That...wasn't going to happen.

"I'm supposed to go back to work at midnight," said Regis. "The flight was delayed until one o'clock."

Regis's flight back to NYC was delayed from 7:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.

Some folks at the other end up at JFK had a similar experience.

One passenger told WTLV he boarded his flight for Jacksonville at 3:30 p.m., sat on the tarmac for five hours, then finally was allowed to deplane.

Regis is just hoping he can avoid anymore delays.

"I hope I get the food delivered," said Regis. "I mean, there's no delay with the food."