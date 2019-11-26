JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Weather conditions can make holiday travel a stressful experience. We have put together a list of where you can check out real-time conditions of major airports and highways to help you prepare for your flights and road trips around the First Coast.

Airport Conditions

Jacksonville International Airport (JAX)

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) & Chicago Midway Airport (MDW)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

Memphis International Airport

Miami International Airport (MIA)

Minneapolis-St Paul International/Wold-Chamberlain Airport (MSP)

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

ST. Louis Lambert Airport (STL)

Tampa International Airport (TPA)

Highway Conditions

Florida

Alabama

Georgia

Mississippi

South Carolina