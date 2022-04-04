Tips to help get you to your destination after chaotic weekend of flight delays, cancellations strand thousands

Jacksonville International Airport says it's had 57 flights canceled since Friday for a variety of reasons, ranging from weather to airline system glitches.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 3,000 flights were canceled, and thousands more were delayed around the country this weekend.

Airlines blamed the cancellations and delays on a stretch of bad weather in Florida. JetBlue, Southwest, Frontier, Alaska Airlines, Spirit and American Airlines were the most impacted airlines.

"People need to know it's going to be like this for quite some time, maybe another year," Riverside Tours and Travels owner Mary Fowler said.

Fowler said a backlog in flights, staff shortages, system glitches and weather created a disastrous scenario for travelers this weekend.

Jacksonville International Airport says it has canceled 57 flights since Friday. On Your Side's Andrew Badillo shared a few tips from his own travel experience this weekend.

Those include getting on a standby list if your flight is canceled and to do everything you can to not gate check your carry-on.

"I would definitely suggest taking your bag with you on the plane ... I try to do that on a short connection, because you don't know when you're going to get it," Fowler said.