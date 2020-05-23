St. Johns County offering free Memorial Day shuttle service

The free shuttle service will go to Mickler’s Beachfront Park and the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

The free service will go to Mickler’s Beachfront Park and the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Monday. The shuttles will run every 20 minutes with the final shuttles departing at 4 p.m.

The Mickler’s Beachfront Park shuttle will transport beach visitors between Cornerstone Park, located at 1046 A1A North, and Mickler’s Beachfront Park, which provides direct access to the beach. The Pier shuttle will transport beach visitors between St. Augustine Beach City Hall, located at 2200 A1A South, and the Pier parking lot, which provides direct access to Pier amenities and the beach.

In accordance with CDC recommendations and Florida safety guidelines, shuttles have safety plans in place to protect drivers and passengers from the coronavirus. This includes drivers wearing masks, buses being sanitized frequently, social distancing protocols, capacity limits per trip and beach equipment being stored in the rear cargo bay.

Updates will be provided via the Reach the Beach mobile app, the Beaches Twitter feed, and its Facebook page.