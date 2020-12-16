St. Augustine dubbed one of best places to spend Christmas

The Nation's Oldest City ranked 16 out of 55 by Country Living as "The Best Place to Spend Christmas in the U.S."

It comes as no surprise to learn that St. Augustine made another list of top destinations. This time, for being one of the best places in the United States to spend the holidays.

The Nation's Oldest City ranked 16 out of 55 by Country Living as "The Best Place to Spend Christmas in the U.S." It beat cities like New York City and even the North Pole (in Arkansas, of course).

The list praised St. Augustine for being "downright festive" filled with "lights, candles and Christmas decor... throughout the town throughout the entire holiday season."

"And best of all, you don't have to wear a coat to get out and enjoy it all," Country Living said in its list.

The famous Nights of Lights festival, where the whole historic downtown area and Bridge of Lions are decked out with around 3 million white lights, is running until Jan. 31, 2021.