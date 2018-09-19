JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Spirit Airlines is heading to the Jacksonville International Airport in December, offering flyers daily nonstop flights to and from Chicago and Detroit.

The flights to Chicago O'Hare and Detroit Metro Airport will begin December 20.

"Their arrival means more low fares for the Jacksonville community," said Steve Grossman, CEO of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority.

First Coast News checked prices online. Tickets to and from Chicago ranged around $150 on December 20 whereas tickets to and from Detroit ranged around $200. (Ticket prices vary on the date.)

Earlier this year, Frontier Airlines began offering flyers direct flights from Jacksonville to Las Vegas at JIA.

