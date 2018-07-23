Hundreds of passengers were delayed at the Jacksonville International Airport, or JIA, early Monday morning due to severe weather.

JIA spokeswoman Debbie Jones said the weather diverted a large number of planes from Orlando. She said JIA isn't equipped to handle so many planes, which resulted in several planes waiting for hours on the tarmac.

Trouble on the tarmac at #JIA after severe weather grounds several planes. Travelers left stranded and frustrated. I’ll have a live report coming up at 5am on #GMJ @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/YfoMmPTip2 — Kamrel J. Eppinger (@KAMRELTV) July 23, 2018

As of 5 a.m., one flight heading to New York City was canceled. Expect these delays to affect morning departures and arrivals.

At least one delay:Southwest flight#921 headed to Ft. Lauderdale Fl, now leaving at 7:15am. Gate C2 @FCN2go #GMJ pic.twitter.com/zOLCN2Axx5 — Kamrel J. Eppinger (@KAMRELTV) July 23, 2018

Click here to check the status of your flight.

© 2018 WTLV