Hundreds of passengers were delayed at the Jacksonville International Airport, or JIA, early Monday morning due to severe weather.
JIA spokeswoman Debbie Jones said the weather diverted a large number of planes from Orlando. She said JIA isn't equipped to handle so many planes, which resulted in several planes waiting for hours on the tarmac.
As of 5 a.m., one flight heading to New York City was canceled. Expect these delays to affect morning departures and arrivals.
