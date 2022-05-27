Royal Caribbean cruise ship that left from Florida crashes into dock in Jamaica

It happened just hours after a Carnival Cruise ship caught fire in Grand Turk.

FALMOUTH, Jamaica — There must be something in the water in the Caribbean.

On the same day a Carnival Cruise ship caught fire in Grand Turk, a Royal Caribbean cruise ship crashed into a dock in Falmouth, Jamaica.

Video taken from the ship shows the Harmony of the Seas, which sailed out on Sunday from Florida's Port Canaveral, floating toward the Jamaican port, attempting to steer into place, when it hits the extended portion of the dock known as the "dolphin."

Dolphins are structures, usually made of metal and concrete, that extend out from the main dock to serve as navigational aids for ships.

The moment Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas crashed into the dock in Falmouth, Jamaica Thursday.

Damage to the ship was minor pic.twitter.com/CCrbEj8cUa — Handy Joe (@DidThatHurt2) May 27, 2022

As the ship slowly approaches the structure, people onboard can be heard screaming before a loud, crunching sound rings out from the collision.

In a statement obtained by the Orlando Sentinel, Royal Caribbean confirmed the ship “made contact with an extension part of the dock.” The cruise line said despite the damage, Harmony of the Seas was still able to dock alongside the port and let passengers off.

Royal Caribbean added that there were no injuries and called the damage to the ship’s exterior “cosmetic,” the newspaper reported.

The crash reportedly didn't stop the ship from continuing on its regularly-scheduled route. According to the Orlando Sentinel, it will stop in Labadee, Haiti on Friday before returning to Florida on Sunday.

Royal Caribbean calls Harmony of the Seas "one of the world’s largest cruise ships." It features a zip-line and the tallest slide at sea.