Road changes to look out for as Jacksonville heads back to work

As more commuters begin to hit the roads again, you may notice some changes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Jacksonville's "work-from-home" order is lifted Monday, it may be the first time since March some have driven Downtown or taken their normal morning commute.

Construction projects didn't halt though, so you will see some changes - especially in Downtown Jacksonville.

The Hart Bridge ramps that take drivers from the bridge, past TIAA Bank Field to Adams Street are closed and partially demolished. Also, look out for police officers and lane shift changes on Gator Bowl Boulevard past the stadium because coronavirus testing is still happening at Lot J.

At night, you may see testing of the new lights being done on the Acosta Bridge. This should not impact any travel lanes, but it will be a noticeable addition to the Downtown skyline.

Work at the Interstate 295 and Interstate 95 interchange toward the airport continues, so be alert for construction crews and ramp/lane changes in the area.

Checkpoints are still in effect on I-95 southbound at the Florida/Georgia line. It is unclear how long these will be in effect, so if you are going to be commuting between the states, schedule in some extra time to navigate it. The workers at the checkpoints are looking for drivers from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Those drivers will be pulled aside and spoken to about the coronavirus and asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. Local commuters will be asked where they are coming from and will likely be waved through quickly.