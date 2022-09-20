Pedestrian bridge in St. Johns County closed after multiple cars slam into it

St. Johns County officials say they will work with FDOT to see what can be done to make the intersection at State Road 9B and St. Johns Parkway.

ST JOHNS, Fla. — The pedestrian bridge at the end of State Road 9B in St. Johns County has been closed for months, and it will stay that way for the foreseeable future.

County officials say the bridge was closed about three months ago after a truck with a trailer crashed into it.

Repair work was scheduled to start this week, but another car plowed into the bridge late last week, causing even more damage.

"There's a lot of cars, and if someone doesn't take it right, you could be in that pedestrian bridge with them," said Whitney Burton, who lives near the bridge.

Burton has to drive through the intersection at State Road 9B and St. Johns Parkway every day.

It's not a part of her day she looks forward to.

"I think personally, 45 is too fast for that corner," said Burton. "Taking it at 25 can be difficult with a nearly 90 degree turn."

The speed limit on 9B drops gradually from 70 to 45 as it merges into St. Johns Parkway.

A pedestrian bridge crosses over right at that intersection.

St. Johns County officials report the truck rammed into it while turning off the freeway.

"I personally believe it needs to be looked at and re-engineered even if it brings more construction to the area," said Burton.

County officials say they will be working alongside FDOT to determine if there are any possible improvements that could make the intersection safer.

In the meantime, the pedestrian bridge will stay closed, and Burton says she won't be taking a stroll on it any time soon.