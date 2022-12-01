Parking, lost bags & cancellations: Tips for flying on the 'worst travel day'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over the past 3 days, more than 20 flights have been cancelled per day.
Buckle up. December 27 is the nation’s worst day to travel, according to AAA.
By 5 a.m., four flights were already cancelled on December 27th out of Jacksonville International Airport. All four are Southwest flights.
When we say get to the airport at least two hours before your flight leaves, we really mean it this time.
But you also want to come prepared with some extra knowledge of what to do along the way if you can’t find parking, your bag or if your flight is cancelled!
PARKING
The first hurdle is getting to the airport. Lots have been filling up quickly at Jacksonville international Airport.
Give yourself extra time to adjust your plans in case you have to park at off site parking. Better yet, get dropped off or take an uber!
Check out @JaxAirport on Twitter for the latest updates.
BAGS
So you’ve made it to your destination! But have your bags?
Airlines are losing bags or leaving them behind delaying when you’ll get them. You have protections for that.
According to the US Department of Transportation, you have the right to reimbursement. DOT states “Airlines are required to compensate passengers for reasonable, verifiable, and actual incidental expenses that they may incur while their bags are delayed” up to $3,800 for domestic flights.
Every airline has their own process for reimbursement so check with the airline directly for how they want to begin the process.
CANCELLED FLIGHTS
Worst case scenario: your flight is canceled.
"We were at our gate and then notified our flight was canceled.," one traveler told First Coast News.
Again, you have rights protected by federal government guidelines.
DOT states If your flight is cancelled and you choose to cancel your trip as a result, you are entitled to a refund for the unused transportation – even for non-refundable tickets. As well as any bag fee that you paid, and any extras you may have purchased, such as a seat assignment.