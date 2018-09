JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new airline is heading to the Jacksonville International Airport.

JIA plans to make an announcement about the 10th airline to be added at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Right now, nine airlines fly out of JIA with the only international option being Air Canada.

Earlier this year, Frontier Airlines began offering flyers direct flights from Jacksonville to Las Vegas at JIA.

