JetBlue to offer direct flights from JAX to Los Angeles and Raleigh-Durham

JetBlue Airways announced Thursday that it will begin offering nonstop flights from Jacksonville International to Los Angeles and Raleigh-Durham International Airports.

The daily nonstop service to L. A will be on a 162-seat Airbus A320 starting March 4, 2021. The flight will depart Jacksonville at 5 p.m. and arrive in California at 7:49 p.m. PST. The return flight will depart Los Angeles at 8 a.m. PST arriving in Jacksonville at 3:33 p.m. EST.

“We worked 12 years to restore the JAX-LAX route since losing it as a result of the 2008 financial crisis,” said Mark VanLoh, Jacksonville Aviation Authority CEO. “Not only is Los Angeles one of our largest unserved destinations, we are one of theirs as well. This is a huge win.”

VanLoh noted that Northeast Floridians must support the Los Angeles nonstop flight if it is going to be successful.

“Getting the service was our first challenge," he said. "Keeping it here and growing the route is the second.”

Starting Feb. 11, JetBlue will also offer service to Raleigh-Durham four times per week on a 100-seat Embraer E-190. Flights will depart JAX at 12:50 p.m. EST and arrive at approximately 2:15 p.m. EST. Flights from RDU will depart at 10:30 a.m. EST and arrive in JAX at 12:02 p.m. EST.