Searching for your next dream vacation destination? Look no further than this dreamy hotel in Bali that offers amazing amenities at just $22 a night.

The Puri Garden Hotel is located in the heart of Ubud and is just a short trip from a lush forest full of curious monkeys, unique shops, historic temples and pristine waterfalls.

After a long day exploring, you can head back to the Puri Garden to relax in the gorgeous pool area and unwind with free daily yoga.

The best part? The hotel hosts poolside puppy therapy sessions three times a week to help travelers unwind.

Pair that with live music, BBQ’s and traditional Balinese dance each week, you’ll be sure to have the time of your life.

Puri Garden is a boutique hotel that also functions as a hostel. You'll be able to meet fellow travelers, explore a treasure trove of cultural landmarks and relax all the same time.

A stay in one of the dorms will cost you $22 a night, and if you're feeling fancy, you can upgrade to a private room with a large bed for only $79.

