Frontier Airlines continued its rapid ascent at Jacksonville International Airport by announcing six new flights that will start in August, including four to cities that currently don’t have non-stop service out of Jacksonville.

Travelers will be able to book non-stop flights on Frontier to Las Vegas, Buffalo, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Minneapolis/St. Paul, and St. Louis.

Frontier began flying again out of Jacksonville in November with initial service to two cities, added four cities more in February, and will grow to 12 cities in August with the latest expansion, the most of any airline flying out of Jacksonville.

Frontier caters primarily to leisure travelers and markets itself as a low-fare airline that makes it affordable for people to fly for vacations and family gatherings.

Read the full story from our partners at The Florida Times-Union.

