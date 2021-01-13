FAA's Hilliard Air Traffic Control Center temporarily closed Wednesday

The Jacksonville International Airport says this may cause extensive delays and cancellations.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Passengers planning to travel through the Jacksonville International Airport should check with their airlines as the Federal Aviation Authority JAX Center in Hilliard is temporarily closing Wednesday for cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The airport says the closure could cause "extensive" delays and/or cancellations.

JAX tweeted about the closure around 3 p.m. As of 4:30, nearly all of the airport's scheduled arrivals and departures were pushed back.

Flyers can check the status of their flights at the JAX website by clicking here.

A similar closure occurred last week. On Jan. 4, the FAA released the following statement about its protocols:

"The FAA has a robust contingency plan for every air traffic control facility, and remains positioned to quickly address the effects of the COVID-19 public health emergency. The agency continually monitors controller staffing and traffic demand, and remains in close contact with airports, airlines and other stakeholders so we can prioritize our resources to meet the greatest demand."