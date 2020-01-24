Watch out Jacksonville, you might be seeing electric scooters and electric bikes zipping around town very soon.

Councilmember LeAnna Cumber filed a bill for a one-year pilot program that would bring the dockless mobility vehicles to the city.

The travel boundaries would be from the east edge of TIAA Bank Field, along the Northbank Riverwalk, north to Beaver Street and ending at Jacksonville Transportation Authority's Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center.

After Governor DeSantis legalized electric scooters and similar devices throughout the state last June, they've increased in popularity, but Jacksonville remains one of the last cities to adopt them.

However, the program will cost the city. Mainly for processing electric scooter and electric bicycle company permits.

Cumber hopes to pass those costs on to operators through various fees.