Carnival cancels cruises through the end of May 2021

The cruise line said it was working on plans to resume operations in the future.

TAMPA, Fla. — Carnival Cruise Line on Wednesday announced it was extending the suspension of sailings from U.S. Ports through May 31, something Disney Cruise Line also announced.

The decision was made based on safety concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We continue to work on plans to resume operations and are encouraged by the focus to expedite vaccine production and distribution which are having a demonstrated impact on improving public health," Carnival wrote in a statement.

Passengers booked on canceled cruises will receive emails on Wednesday with instructions and options.

"We appreciate the support of all of our guests, employees and trade partners who we know are looking forward to our return," the cruise line said.

