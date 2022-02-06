Nonstop flights to Las Vegas now offered from Jacksonville

The route starts Sept. 8 and tickets are on sale from $122 for a one way ticket.

Looking to splurge a little in Sin City? Breeze Airways is now offering direct flights from Jacksonville into Las Vegas.

You can catch a flight from Jacksonville on Thursdays and Sundays.

The route starts Sept. 8 and tickets are on sale from $122 for a one way ticket. The $122 deal is good for travel from Nov. 1 through Feb. 14.

“We’re betting our guests are going to love all this new service to Las Vegas,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze’s President. “With our affordable nonstop flights from so many cities, now more people than ever can take a long weekend and visit the Entertainment Capital of the World!”

Breeze will operate all Las Vegas new routes with its fleet of Airbus A220s. Breeze has ordered 80 new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, that will be delivered one per month over the next six years, with options for 40 more.

When flying on the A220 aircraft, Guests may choose from three price bundles that are offered as ‘Nice,’ ‘Nicer,’ and ‘Nicest.’

