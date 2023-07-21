Breeze Airways announces new nonstop route from Jacksonville to Rhode Island

The new route to Providence will start on Nov. 3, 2023, as service will be on Mondays and Fridays with fares starting at $79 for a one-way if purchased by Monday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Breeze Airways, a relatively new airlines that started in May 2021 and offers domestic flights, announced Tuesday a new route that will begin in November, according to a news release from the company.

The new route will have departures from Jacksonville with arrivals in Providence, Rhode Island. This addition adds to the 10 routes departing from Jacksonville that are already offered by the airline.

The route will start on Nov. 3, 2023, as service will be on Mondays and Fridays with fares starting at $79 for a one-way if purchased by Monday. Blackout dates include November 18-27 and Dec. 21, 2023 to Jan. 8, 2024.