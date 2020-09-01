Did the holidays wear you down? Start the New Year off on the right foot with a relaxing vacation for you and a friend.

For a limited time, you can buy one Amtrack train ticket and get one free when you reserve a Coach seat or a Sleeper on select routes according to the company's website.

You can even ride side by side in Coach or comfortably together in your own room.

Book from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12 to get the deal which is good for tickets for travel from Feb.1 June 12, 2020.

This deal is not available on all trains and travel dates vary by route.

