Planning a trip? Airlines change policies to make it easier to cancel or change flights

COVID-19 restrictions are lifting and people are starting to plan trips. What happens if there is a second peak?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — You want to book a flight while they're cheap, but you aren't sure what will happen over the next six months. Will cases of coronavirus peak? Will certain states or countries implement restrictions again?

Airlines are responding by easing their cancellation and change policies.

Here are what the nine airlines at Jacksonville International Airport are doing:

"If you decide not to travel, as long as you cancel your flight at least 10 minutes before its scheduled departure, the funds used to pay for a nonrefundable ticket (Wanna Get Away® fares) are normally valid for one year from the date of purchase.

However, in recognition of the current travel environment, we are extending the expiration date of some travel funds:

Customers’ funds that have expired or will expire between March 1, 2020 and September 7, 2020, will now expire September 7, 2022.

Any travel funds created because you cancel a flight between March 1 – September 7, 2020, will expire September 7, 2022."

JetBlue says on their website that they are "waiving change and cancel fees for tickets purchased by May 31 to give customers confidence when booking.

We’re waiving change and cancel fees on all fares for both new and previously booked travel through January 4, 2021, for any tickets purchased by May 31, 2020. If you need to cancel your travel plans, we’ll credit the amount in the form of a travel credit that’s valid for 24 months. For changes, fare differences may apply. Terms and conditions vary based on booking dates.

Extending Travel Bank credit expirations to a 24-month period for credits issued between February 27 and May 31."

"It‘s easy to cancel, make changes or rebook online. Visit My Trips to make changes to your flight(s) any time before your travel date. We’re now waiving change fees and providing greater flexibility to travel using eCredits through September 30, 2022, for customers who:

have upcoming travel already booked for March through September 30, 2020 as of April 17, 2020

have existing eCredits or canceled travel from flights in March through September 30, 2020

Tickets purchased between March 1 and May 31, 2020, can be changed without a change fee for a year from the date you purchased it."

United's website says all change fees have been waived for tickets issued before March 2nd, 2020. "For tickets issued March 3 through March 31, 2020, customers will be permitted to change free of charge to a flight of equal or lesser value for travel up to 24 months from the original ticket issue date. For tickets issued between April 1, 2020, and May 31, 2020, customers will be permitted to change free of charge to a flight of equal or lesser value for travel up to 12 months from the original ticket issue date.

As for cancelling a flight, if you booked before March 31st and want to cancel , you can keep the value of the ticket and apply it to a new ticket without fee for travel up to 24 months from the original ticket issue date. "If the customer decides to cancel the flight they booked between April 1, 2020, and May 31, 2020, they can retain the value of the ticket to be applied to a new ticket without fee for travel up to 12 months from the original ticket issue date."

American is waiving change fees for certain dates. If you bought your ticket before May 31, 2020, for travel between March 1 and September 30, 2020, you can rebook without change fees. If you book a trip March 1 – May 31, 2020, for all future travel, you can also change it a later date without change fees.

If you have a ticket that is expiring between March 1 and September 30, 2020, the value of your unused ticket can be used for travel through December 31, 2021.

Silver Airways is waiving change and cancellation fees for their Freedom Fares or Escape Fares. Below are the specifics:

For travel departing in April or May 2020 . Your unused ticket can be applied to buy a new flight.

. Your unused ticket can be applied to buy a new flight. For tickets purchased between March 30th, 2020 and May 31st, 2020 for travel through December 31st, 2020 we are waiving change and cancellation fees. Your unused ticket can be applied to buy a new flight.

we are waiving change and cancellation fees. Your unused ticket can be applied to buy a new flight. Tickets are valid for one year from the date of purchase and final travel must be completed by the end of the ticket validity.

Air Canada's is simple. The company says you can make a one-time change without a fee or cancel your existing booking and rebook later if your original travel is between March 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021.