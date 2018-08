A 20-year-old man was driving south on I-295 near Collins Rd. on the Westside when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a pole, killing him.

Florida Highway Patrol said the incident occurred around 5:43 a.m. Sunday. They say the young man, Eugene Miller, started veering off the roadway, drove into the grass median and struck an exit sign support pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

