A woman is dead after a wrong-way crash on the Hart Bridge late Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP said a woman driving a red Jeep Wrangler was traveling northbound on the Hart Bridge in the southbound lanes when she collided head-on into another vehicle.
Crews responded and said she was pronounced dead on the scene.
First Coast News reporter Lana Harris was driving on the Hart Bridge following the crash. She witnessed one of the vehicles on fire.
"I took the Hart Bridge home. So I was going up the bridge, and I saw, like, a light," she recalled. "It took me a minute to register that it's -- that's fire."
The dramatic footage shows an officer, possibly one of the first responders, running to the scene of the fire.
"It smelled like burning metal and like burning rubber, and it was very thick," said Harris. "You just heard, 'pop,' 'boom.'"
The Jacksonville Fire Department tweeted shortly after that they were responding to the accident, adding that a person was trapped.
As of 12 a.m., the fire had been put out, and traffic redirected off the bridge.This crash marks the third fatal wrong-way crash in a week, as well as the second fatal wrong-way crash on the Hart Bridge.READ MORE: 1 dead, 2 injured in head-on, wrong-way collision on the Wonderwood Bridge
READ MORE: First responder details second deadly wrong-way crash in Jacksonville in one day