A bicyclist died Wednesday morning after she was struck by a vehicle on the Westside, according to Sgt. Dylan Bryan with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP said the accident happened on 103rd Street at Old Middleburg Road S. It was reported after 7 a.m.

BREAKING- EB Lanes on 103rd are closed just before the Duval Charter school due to a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a bicycle @JSOPIO @FHPJacksonville on scene @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/r6esdlO3Iw — Joe Massa (@tvjoe12) September 26, 2018

Bryan said the bicyclist, a woman, was trying to cross west to eastbound when she was struck by the vehicle. She was taken to Orange Park Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Bryan said the woman's daughter and friend were with her, but went ahead to go to the store. When the returned, they found her mom had been hit.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities.

At this time, the eastbound lanes of 103rd Street are closed before the Duval Charter school because of the accident.

