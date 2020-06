FHP says a woman was attempting to cross Dunn Avenue from the north when she struck by a truck.

A woman was killed by crossing the road on Jacksonville's Northside Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say around 10:53 p.m. a pickup truck was traveling east on Dunn Avenue in the right travel lane, just east of Harts Road.

FHP says a woman was attempting to cross Dunn Avenue from the north when she struck by the truck and was taken to a nearby hospital.