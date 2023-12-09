Woman struck, killed trying to rescue injured dog in road in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by an SUV in the 2100 block of University Boulevard at around 10:20 p.m. Monday. She was trying to rescue an injured dog, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police said the dog was struck by another vehicle and was lying in the southbound lane. "A small SUV southbound on University Boulevard struck the good Samaritan who was in the southbound lane of travel," a JSO news release states. Police said the woman stopped her vehicle in the center turn lane and attempted to retrieve the dog.