A pedestrian was hit and killed on Jones Road in Northwest Jacksonville.

A woman, identified as 59-year-old Donna Foster, was hit when a car in the 7500 block of Jones Road left the roadway and struck her. The car continued on, crossing the opposite lane of traffic, until it hit a wooden post.

Foster was pronounced dead on the scene and the driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating this accident. This is the 121st traffic fatality in Jacksonville in 2018.

