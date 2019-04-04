The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that a woman is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a car in the parking lot of a Home Depot located in Regency Thursday.

Police said the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at 9520 N. Regency Square Blvd. when a driver who was backing up to exit the busy parking lot went between two signposts and hit a woman.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

At this time, the police have not released the identity of the woman and the person involved in the crash is cooperating with police.

This incident is being investigated by JSO's Traffic Homicide team.