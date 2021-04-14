Woman dead after being struck by car while laying in the road on the Westside

FHP says the woman was laying in the eastbound lane when she was hit.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car on the Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, a white Ford Focus was traveling east on Beaver Street near Devoe Street when the driver struck the woman.

Troopers say the driver of the vehicle did not see the woman lying in the road.

FHP says the pedestrian died while being transported to the hospital. She was only identified as being a 40-year-old.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as being 19.

FHP says this investigation is ongoing.