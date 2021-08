The crash happened at about 11:37 a.m. on Blanding Boulevard near Wells Road.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A 27-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck on Blanding Boulevard in Clay County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A Chevrolet pickup truck was heading south on Blanding Boulevard near Wells Road when the woman was walking across a crosswalk, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The truck changed lanes and hit the woman.