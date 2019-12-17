BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is monitoring a wildfire in the area of US-90 and County Road 258 Monday night that could affect roadways in Baker County.

FHP urges drivers to be careful traveling through the area, as the fire is causing smokey and fog-like conditions. These conditions could reduce visibility, especially at night or early morning hours, according to FHP.

Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed as necessary to avoid a crash and to use their low beam headlights to adapt to changing weather conditions.

The fire started sometime around 8:30 p.m., according to the FHP report. The report did not mention if any homes or businesses are affected.