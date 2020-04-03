JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Traffic and safety concerns on Soutel Drive and the need for a new traffic light are the topic of discussion at a meeting Wednesday evening at the Legends Center, where the community is invited to join Council Member Brenda Priestly Jackson for a meeting on the so-called Soutel Road Diet.

First Coast News wanted to know what exactly a road diet is, and why departments of transportation are turning to them to ease dangers for drivers and pedestrians on busy roadways.

The Federal Highway Administration explains the term road diet refers to improvement projects that "remove travel lanes from a roadway and utilize the space for other uses and travel modes."

Many renderings of completed road diet projects include added bicycle lanes and a greater distance between vehicles and pedestrians. Other common features include turn lanes, bus lanes, pedestrian refuge islands and landscaping improvements.

Before and after photos of a road diet project in Orlando.

FHWA

But some road diet projects have been faced with criticism, with opponents saying planners are attempting to "mak(e) it so miserable to drive that people will have no choice but to choose other ways to travel," according to the Rice Kinder Institute for Urban Research.

Road Diet Informational Guide - Safety | Federal Highway Administration Table of Contents Improving safety is a top priority for the U.S. Department of Transportation, and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) remains committed to reducing highway fatalities and serious injuries on our Nation's roadways through the use of proven safety countermeasures, including Road Diets.

The FHWA said benefits of road diets include "crash reduction of 19 to 47 percent, reduced vehicle speed differential, improved mobility and access by all road users, and integration of the roadway into surrounding uses that results in an enhanced quality of life."