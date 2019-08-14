Mobile users, click here to watch.

Westbound Interstate-10 at Chaffee Road on Jacksonville's Westside is blocked Wednesday evening due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Eight people were transported from the scene, including one person in serious condition, JFRD said.

Drivers can expect delays in both directions.

Florida Highway Patrol is diverting traffic onto Hammond Boulevard.

Stay with First Coast News for more updates on this developing story.