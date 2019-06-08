The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding to two crashes, one of which is fatal, that will severely impact travel times for commuters on Tuesday morning.

As of 7 a.m., all lanes are blocked on Airport Road at Duval Road due to a fatal crash. At this time, the identity of the person who died is unknown.

Katie Jeffries says that you should give yourself extra time if you are headed to the airport.

DETOUR OPTION TO GET TO THE AIRPORT: Take the West Beltway to Exit 33/Duval Road as an alternative.

Additionally, JSO says that a crash with injuries has shut down multiple lanes Tuesday morning on the Southside.

Police say that two lanes of St. Johns Bluff headed southbound are closed as of 6 a.m. as well as two westbound lanes of Beach Boulevard.

Cortez Road is seeing some delays, possibly from traffic trying to detour around the crash.

DETOUR OPTIONS: Use Atlantic Boulevard to Anniston Road to get to Beach Boulevard if heading West. If heading East on Beach, use Kernan Boulevard to cut over. No delays are reported on I-295.

FCN will continue to update this story as it develops.