Mobile users, click here to watch.

Traffic is blocked on Interstate-295 West, north of U.S.-17, due to a burning overturned semi-truck.

Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are responding to the scene.

The cause of the incident is unknown, according to JFRD.

Traffic is completely blocked on I-295 West and both the left and middle lanes are blocked on Southbound I-295.

Stay with First Coast News for more updates on this developing story.