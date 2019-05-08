Mobile users, click here to watch.

Traffic is blocked on Interstate-295 North at Roosevelt Boulevard due to a fiery crash involving an overturned semi-truck.

One northbound lane has reopened, bringing traffic to slow crawl. Two southbound lanes remain open.

JFRD said it could take hours for the road to completely clear.

Our traffic expert, Katie Jeffries, says the crash will back up northbound traffic across the Buckman Bridge.

Once across, drivers can get off at U.S. 17 and use Collins Road to meet back up with Blanding Boulevard and to get back to I-295.

If possible drivers should consider avoiding the Buckman Bridge and instead opt to go through Downtown.

The cause of the incident is unknown, according to JFRD.

